Two-car crash sends car into marsh, victims to hospital

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating an accident that injured six people and sent a car into the marsh Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 17 and 174 in Ravenel. The two-car crash sent one vehicle into the marsh.

A spokesperson with the county says one person is in serious condition. The condition of another victim is still unknown.

The other four people are expected to be OK.

Rescuers had to work to remove the victims who were trapped in their cars. MUSC sent a helicopter to the scene.

