Offshore weather causes Carnival Cruise to be delayed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Please be advised that the Carnival Fantasy's arrival on Monday, December 27 will be delayed due to inclement offshore weather.
The ship is currently scheduled to dock around 8 am, a few hours later than usual, and will begin debarking passengers off the ship shortly thereafter. Carnival Cruise Lines has advised embarking guests to arrive after 1:30 p.m..
From about 1 PM until the embarkation process is complete, a small portion of Concord Street will be closed from north of Market Street to the intersection south of Hasell Street on Washington Street.
During the embarkation, for access to and from areas just north of Union Pier Terminal, drivers are encouraged to use Calhoun and Laurens streets.
