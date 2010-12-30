Bond set for man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - The suspect in an AMBER Alert issued Thursday morning for a missing 16-year-old girl has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge issued a $500,000 bond for 34-year-old Arthur Jimmy Scott on Friday morning.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a 16-year-old Ladson girl. The alert was later canceled after deputies located the missing teen and apprehended the suspect.

According to the State Law Enforcement Division, the girl was thought to be with Scott.

During the investigation, investigators received word that a text message had been received from the missing girl by the mother of one of her friends. That message indicated that the 16-year-old was being held against her will and possibly in harm's way.

That's when SLED activated the AMBER Alert system.

The missing girl was located a short time later at Givhan's State Park in Dorchester County. The suspect was taken into custody at a traffic stop in the vicinity of the state park.

Scott was taken into custody and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being held in the Dorchester County Jail and will be in bond court Friday morning.

Copyright WCSC 2010. All rights reserved.