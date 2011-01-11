HP says medical condition caused Berkeley Deputy's accident

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy was involved a one-car accident on Highway 17A at Airport Drive on Tuesday night.
According to Berkeley County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dan Moon, the one-car accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Bob Beres said Deputy Barry Currie ran off the road and hit a tree. Beres said that a medical condition caused Currie to run off of the road and that alcohol was not a factor.
A spokesperson at MUSC says Currie was released from the hospital sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.
Police arrested the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.More >>
Police arrested the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man who died after sustaining injuries from an accident at the Mercedes-Benz expansion site Thursday.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man who died after sustaining injuries from an accident at the Mercedes-Benz expansion site Thursday.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.More >>
Leaders at The Citadel broke ground on a brand new academic building Saturday afternoon in honor of an alumnus.More >>
Leaders at The Citadel broke ground on a brand new academic building Saturday afternoon in honor of an alumnus.More >>
Festivals, fundraiser walks, a book sale, and a new haunted house are just a few of the events around the Lowcountry this weekend.More >>
Festivals, fundraiser walks, a book sale, and a new haunted house are just a few of the events around the Lowcountry this weekend.More >>