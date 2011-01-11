HP says medical condition caused Berkeley Deputy's accident

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy was involved a one-car accident on Highway 17A at Airport Drive on Tuesday night.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dan Moon, the one-car accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Bob Beres said Deputy Barry Currie ran off the road and hit a tree. Beres said that a medical condition caused Currie to run off of the road and that alcohol was not a factor.

A spokesperson at MUSC says Currie was released from the hospital sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

