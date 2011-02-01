CofC students trying to stay safe after recent string of assaults

CHARLESTON,SC (WCSC) - College of Charleston students, including Rosalia Palomino, are being extra careful after three separate assaults near campus.

The attacks happened in downtown Charleston near the College of Charleston Campus.

"That's a scary thing just walking and knowing you can potentially be attacked by anybody that's scary," College of Charleston student Sarah Carver said.

Palomino says she is one of several students that makes it a point to stick together in groups when out at night.

"At the Gymnastics Club we try to do a carpool so no one is walking on or off the campus late at night or at night because you never know," Palomino said.

In all three assaults the female victims were struck in the face. The third and most recent assault was Tuesday morning at 1:30 and the suspect also sexually assaulted the victim.

The first assault happened as the victim walked along Calhoun Street near Pitt Street on around 2 a.m on January 21.

The second assault happened as the victim walked along Bull Street towards Pitt Street on around 3 a.m. January 21.

Police released a sketch of the suspect believed to be involved in the first assault on Calhoun Street near Pitt Street.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5'10" and 6'0" with a medium build.

Police say although all three of the cases have similarities at this time there is no evidence to connect them. The Charleston Police Department says they are continuing to actively investigate all three attacks.

