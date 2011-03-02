Former Charleston Co. school superintendent dismissed

SEATTLE, WA (CBS) - The former Superintendent Of Charleston County Schools is out of a job after a financial scandal rocked the district.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, Seattle School board members voted to fire Superintendent Dr. Maria Goodloe-Johnson.

The board also dismissed Don Kennedy, Goodloe-Johnson's hand-picked Chief Financial And Operations Officer, also a former Charleston County Schools leader.

Seattle board members say it was necessary to restore the public's trust.

Kennedy held the same job in Charleston. The expected ouster comes in the wake of a lower level school district scandal involving almost $2 million.

She and Kennedy are accused of not taking quicker action once problems first became apparent.

On Tuesday night, after a three and a half hour closed door meeting, one school board member said,"We are uniformly committed to restoring public confidence and ensuring that this never happens again."

