Chas. firefighters put out flames within 10 minutes

WEST ASHLEY (WCSC) - Firefighters put out a house fire in West Ashley in within 10 minutes Thursday night.
Smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got to the house at 2068 Northside Dr., Charleston City Fire officials said. They said no one was injured and the fire was quickly contained.
St. Andrews Fire helped in the efforts. Officials don't know what caused the fire.
Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
South Carolina’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84.6%.More >>
South Carolina’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84.6%.More >>
Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.More >>
Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.More >>
A group is planning a rally and press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'More >>
A group is planning a rally and press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched for East SundayMore >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched for East SundayMore >>