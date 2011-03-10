Chas. firefighters put out flames within 10 minutes

WEST ASHLEY (WCSC) - Firefighters put out a house fire in West Ashley in within 10 minutes Thursday night.

Smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got to the house at 2068 Northside Dr., Charleston City Fire officials said. They said no one was injured and the fire was quickly contained.

St. Andrews Fire helped in the efforts. Officials don't know what caused the fire.

