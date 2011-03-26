Lightning causes fire at visitor's center in West Ashley

Lightning was determined to be the cause of a weekend fire at the visitor's center in West Ashley.

The business, located on Highway 17 near James Bay Road, caught fire around 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from the City of Charleston, St. Andrews Fire and St. Johns Fire all responded and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Two police officers saw the smoke and called dispatch. Officials say the fire started in the attic.

Traffic on Highway 17 was backed up for several hours Saturday while crews fought the fire.

There is no word on the amount of damage to the visitor's center.

