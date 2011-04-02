Lelisa Desisa wins 2011 Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lelisa Desisa wins the 2011 Cooper River Bridge Run with a time of 28:59.

Last year's winner, Simon Ndrangu, placed second. The female winner was Shewarge Amare at 33 minutes.

The Cooper River Bridge Run had more than 40,000 people in the race. Thousands of people were lining up at the start line earlier in Mount Pleasant.

This is expected to have the largest crowd to participate in this race since it began on April 2, 1977.

Last year, one of the elite runners set a course record over the Arthur Ravenel bridge and was 10 seconds short of beating the overall race record.

