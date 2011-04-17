West Ashley man arrested for illegally carrying a handgun

Charleston City Police arrested a man for the unlawful carrying of a handgun is the result of proactive patrols by police in West Ashley Thursday night.

Kimario Simmons, 31, of 41 Oak Forest Drive, is charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, two police officers were part of a proactive initiative being conducted by officers assigned to West Ashley neighborhoods. While performing directed patrols in the Shires Apartment, the officers were walking toward the rear of building 300 when they observed Simmons running from the area of Locksley Drive, which is directly behind building 300.

The officers identified themselves and ordered Simmons to stop. Simmons immediately turned away from the officers and ran toward building 400 of Shires Apartment.

One of the officers began chasing Simmons. Simmons was seen removing an object from his waist band and throw it toward the dumpster between buildings 300 and 400. The officer recognized the item as a fully loaded 357 caliber revolver handgun.

Simmons caught in front of building 400. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, long black cargo pants, black boots, dark blue/tan gloves and a black ski mask. The ski mask was pulled low over the bottom portion of his forehead, but did not cover his entire face.

Authorities say this arrest prevented a potential serious crime from occurring in this area.

The investigation continues.

Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.