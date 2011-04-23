Clyburn remains hopeful for port study funding

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn says he's received a status update that's very encouraging regarding the Port of Charleston.

In a written press release, Clyburn is hopeful that funding for the Charleston Port study will be in included in the Army Corps of Engineers' operating plan for the remainder of the fiscal year, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

"The indications that I have received from the Vice President's office are very positive, and I look forward to having the funding for the Charleston Port study resolved in the coming weeks," said Clyburn. "I appreciate the support from the White House for our efforts to ensure the Charleston Port remains a vital economic engine for South Carolina well into the future."

The congressman has been working with Vice President Joe Biden and high ranking Administration officials to secure port funding when it became clear that there was not a legislative solution. He had previously included funding for a deepening study multiple times as an earmark in the Fiscal Year 2011 budget, but the earmarks were rejected by the Senate due to Senator DeMint's objection.

The State Ports Authority is looking to deepen the harbor from 47 feet to 50 feet to allow bigger ships coming from the Panama Canal in the future.