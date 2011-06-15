Charleston put on watch status by National Trust

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has put Charleston on what it calls "watch status"because of concerns about the city's growing cruise industry. The trust releases its list of the nation's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in Washington on Wednesday.

Charleston didn't make the list, but the trust says watch status means a threat is growing and can be avoided through collaboration.

The controversy in Charleston has been brewing for months and this week residents and others sued, alleging the Carnival Cruise Lines violates city and state laws.

The trust says it wants to help resolve the Charleston situation by helping sponsor a study of the impact of the cruise industry, helping clarify options for regulating the industry and launching a community forum on cruise tourism.

On Tuesday, House Representative Leon Stavrinakis authored and guided to passage a House Resolution thanking Carnival Cruise Lines for their "contributions to South Carolina's economy and for its sensitivity to pertinent environmental issues."

Rep. Stavrinakis issued the following statement. "I would like to thank Speaker Bobby Harrell, Rep. Jim Merrill, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, our colleagues on the Charleston Delegation and in the House of Representatives for their help in sending a quick and resounding message of support to one of our finest corporate citizens, Carnival Cruise Lines. The S.C. House wants Carnival to know how much we appreciate their economic investment in South Carolina, the jobs that come with that investment, and their respect for and sensitivity to our precious environmental heritage here in beautiful Charleston County."

Bryon Miller, a spokesperson for the South Carolina State Ports Authority, says in reaction to Charleston being placed in the "Watch List" that it's completely without merit and there is nothing more historic about Charleston than its port.

