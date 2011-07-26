Much-needed rain continues to soak Lowcountry

Just a few dozen homes are without power Tuesday morning in Charleston County following overnight storms. More than 5,000 were in the dark earlier in the day.

SCE&G crews are working to restore power right now as rain continues to fall in the area. The showers are providing a temporary break from the sweltering heat.

Lots of rain continues to cover the region thanks to a lot of tropical moisture overhead combined with a disturbance moving into the southern states. A good chance of rain is expected as the late morning and afternoon nears.

Temperatures will be held in the mid to upper 80's thanks to all the clouds overhead and this will keep any heat issues out of the way Tuesday. Rain chances are holding steady around 70 to 80 percent.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, the showers will begin to taper off a bit, but a good coverage of showers could last into the overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 70's for most of the coast Tuesday night.



Wednesday, more showers and storms are on tap for the region, but the rain should not be as widespread as what we are seeing Tuesday. Highs will be back in the lower 90s and there should be a bit more areas of sunshine mixed in between storms.

Rain chances for Wednesday have been dropped to around 40 percent. By late this week the summer heat returns with mostly sunny days and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat advisories and warnings may be needed again for the weekend.

