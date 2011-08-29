Savannah forest fire causes smoke, haze in Charleston

A forest fire burning south of Savannah is bringing smoke and haze to the Lowcountry.
Viewers from southern Charleston County in Hollywood, Ravenel and Edisto have all reported seeing these conditions on Monday.
The National Weather Service office in Charleston said the smoke from the fire was blown out to sea Sunday night but a change in winds brought the smoke back inland.
This haze could cause reduced visibility for drivers Monday night.
