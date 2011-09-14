Bees Ferry widening project to begin in October

"It's going to save 20 to 30 minutes of traffic time in the morning," Kelly Martin, said.

Martin is moving. She has lived in the Grand Oaks neighborhood in West Ashley for 10 years, but said she's had enough of the traffic tie-ups.

The big problem is Bees Ferry Road, which slows her down as she drives to work downtown. She said her commute will be cut in half just by leaving the Bees Ferry area.

"It's only 10 minutes away, but it's going to save us that much time," Martin said.

But Charleston County officials are working on the traffic problems.

They say construction will begin in October to widen the four and a half miles of Bees Ferry from Highway 61 to Highway 17. It'll go from two lanes to four.

There will be six lanes between Grand Oaks Boulevard and a proposed traffic circle near Glenn McConnell Parkway.

The project is expected to take two years to complete, which has some drivers worried about construction making traffic worse before it gets better.

But others say it'll be worth it.

"During construction it may be a problem, but I think the overall results would be better for traffic," Levi Crawford, who lives off Bees Ferry Road, said.

"If people can be patient and wait those two years, I think it'll pay off in the end," Martin said.

The project is funded by the Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax.

It's expected to cost about $32 million.

