Quantcast

No one injured after 3-car wreck - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

No one injured after 3-car wreck

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews were called to a three-car accident at the corner of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Orleans Road Monday night.

Charleston police say no one was injured in the wreck, but one person was complaining of chest pains.

The accident, which happened around 8:30 p.m., remains under investigation.

Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly