Bond set for suspected drug dealer; Police still investigating shooting

A suspected drug dealer will spend the night in jail after a judge sets his bond at half a million dollars.

Deputies are investigating a possible connection between this drug case and the shooting of a 5-year-old girl .

The man's family, though, said there's no way the cases are related.

Juan Carlos Grant's grandmother, Dorothy Grant, said that she thinks bond was set too high for a trafficking marijuana charge and doesn't believe grant would be involved in a shooting.

Grant was arrested yesterday afternoon at an apartment on Tedder Street in North Charleston.

Charleston County Deputies began searching for him yesterday morning, though, after the burglar alarm went off at a house he's renting on Catterton Drive in West Ashley.

When deputies showed up at the house, no one was there and the front door had been kicked in. They said they found 24 pounds of marijuana in the house and a handgun in the mailbox.

At bond court Tuesday night, a family friend said she believes grant was "set up".

"He's an innocent victim. They can not pin charges on him. He's innocent. I know for a fact he's innocent. He had nothing to do with that shooting," Mary Singleton said.

Grant will go before a judge January 6th for the trafficking charge.

Deputies said they're not ruling out a possible connection between this case and a shooting that happened on Pierpont Avenue less than half a mile from Grant's Catterton Drive home and just half an hour before that burglar alarm went off.

In that case, deputies said a man heard loud banging on his door, and when he walked toward the door, shots were fired through it.

He was hit, but not seriously hurt.

Deputies said his 5 -year old daughter, though, was shot in the head and is still in critical condition.