Agents keep tabs on sex offenders as kids Trick-or-Treat

As trick-or-treaters headed door-to-door Monday night, law enforcement agencies want to make sure they aren't going to the wrong houses. Some sex offenders were given a Halloween curfew.

"These guys are registered sex offenders and usually their case involves a minor," said agent Clayton Mood with the Department of Probation and Parole. "We're keeping tabs on these guys on Halloween."

Mood wanted to make sure Halloween was safe for children and went through a list of sex offenders, making sure they were all at home.

"Most of our offenders are in compliance," Mood said.

Mood, along with his partner, also checked to see if their porch lights are off and that offenders weren't encouraging kids to come to their house for Halloween.

"If a sex offender is going to reoffend or relapse, it's a great opportunity for them to do that with all the little children going door to door," Mood said.

Mood is assigned to check on about a dozen sex offenders in Hollywood and West Ashley. He said this is the fourth year he has checked in with offenders on Halloween and said for the most part, they are following the rules.

One person in Hollywood wasn't home when agents arrived, but later called saying he was at work. Mood said he will have to verify that.

Agents visited about 50 offenders Monday night across Charleston County.

The curfew was statewide and lasted from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The curfew didn't apply to all sex offenders, just those who are currently on probation or parole.

