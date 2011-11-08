Gregorie 'undecided' if he'll run in next mayoral race

Mayor Joe Riley said he won't seek reelection after these next four years in office, and when opponent William Dudley Gregorie was asked Tuesday if that encouraged him to want to run in the next mayoral election, he said he is still undecided.

Gregorie said the city is in debt more than $150 million and he thinks the job of the city's next mayor would be that of a caretaker, fixing many serious problems. He said if that's the case, he doesn't know if he will be up for the challenge.

When asked what he would've changed about this campaign, he said it is too early to tell.

Gregorie said it was a tense race between himself and Mayor Riley.

Riley's 10,663 votes led Gregorie's 4,202 with 98 percent of precincts reporting. Riley beat Gregorie four years ago.

