Presidential Hopeful Newt Gingrich In Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Presidential Candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will participate in College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit Series on Monday.

"The Bully Pulpit Series: Reflections on Presidential Communication" invites candidates from both major political parties to join in a non-partisan event hosted by the College of Charleston and it's Department of Communication.

Gingrich will be the third presidential candidate to participate in the series this year. Congressman Tim Scott will join Gingrch at the event.

The town hall event will begin with remarks from Gingrich. Congressman Scott will then ask him questions that are submitted to http://www.timstownhalls.com.

The doors open to the public Monday at 6:00 P.M. in the Sottile Theater. Gingrich will begin his speech at 7:00 P.M. The question and answer session will take place around 7:40 P.M.