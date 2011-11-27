500 Gift Cards For Families In Need

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Star Gospel Mission will hold it's annual Good Cheer Fund Gift Food Card Giveaway on Monday morning.
People over 25 years old are eligible to receive a $50.00 gift card to Piggly Wiggly. This year, the mission is handing out 500 cards.
All individuals wishing to receive a food gift card must being a current picture I. D. and a Social Security Card in order to receive the card. Cards are limited to one per family. Handicapped and the elderly are encouraged to attend.
To apply, just head to the Mission at 474 Meeting Street on Monday at 7:30 A.M.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
South Carolina’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84.6%.More >>
South Carolina’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84.6%.More >>
Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.More >>
Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.More >>
A group is planning a rally and press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'More >>
A group is planning a rally and press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched for East SundayMore >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched for East SundayMore >>