15-year-old girl found safe by Charleston police

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police located a missing teen Monday night and returned her to her family safe and sound.

Police say 15-year-old Zalia "Zia" Chas was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Rutledge Avenue near Simmons Street wearing an orange T-shirt and black athletic shorts.



There is no word on the details surrounding her brief disappearance, but she was located.

