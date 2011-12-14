Thousands of toys donated for Debi's Kids holiday Toy Blitz

It was a day filled with toys, toys, toys! The goal was to collect thousands of them so children in need will have a present to open this holiday season.

As another Debi's Kids and the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Blitz wrapped up Wednesday night, even the tiniest elves were getting in on the action.

"I think the kids that don't get to have presents for Christmas deserve them," Mercedes Rechlicz said.

Rechlicz, 10, wanted to make sure children in need have a gift to open this holiday season.

She and her mom brought nearly 100 gifts to the Subway on Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville, just one of the Debi's Kids and the Salvation Army Angel Tree toy drop-off locations.

Mercedes came up with an unusual idea for collecting all these toys.

"My dad decorated our house a lot for Christmas, so a lot of people like to stop and watch the lights, and there's a sign right by the driveway that says we are taking donations for Debi's Kids."

Mercedes' mom said she was overwhelmed by the response they got.

"People are just dumping toys on the front porch if they don't fit in the bin," Sarita Rechlicz said.

Their donation pushed the Toy Blitz a little closer to its goal of collecting 5,000 toys in one day.

Everything from bicycles to backpacks to baby dolls, and even bags of teddy bears.

"It makes me feel really happy that they get to have presents like all the other kids," Mercedes said.

Folks came out to Home Telecom on Daniel Island, Hudson Nissan in North Charleston and Live 5 studios in West Ashley.

"It teaches the kids a big lesson about what Christmas is really about," Lechlicz said. "It's not about getting all the time. It's about getting."

Donations have been lower than usual this holiday season, so the toy drop-off date has been extended through this coming Sunday.

People can donate a new, unwrapped toys at our studio or at area Walmarts.

Toys are especially needed for children up to 3 years old and kids between the ages of 10 and 12.

