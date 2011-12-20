Bond set at $400,000 for man charged in brother's cocaine death

A man accused of coaxing his brother into eating cocaine faced a bond court judge Tuesday night.

DeAngelo Mitchell, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and distributing cocaine. The coroner said his brother died within an hour of ingesting the drug. Mitchell was arrested Tuesday by Charleston police at a Jackson Street apartment.



Mitchell's bond for involuntary manslaughter was set at $100,000 on Tuesday night. Bond for distribution of cocaine was $300,000.

North Charleston police said while in custody in the back of a police car on November 30, the dash-cam caught Mitchell pulling the cocaine from his buttocks, giving it to his younger brother, 20-year-old Wayne Mitchell and his brother eating the drug to avoid Mitchell getting in trouble for having it.

Wayne Mitchell died later that night.

Authorities told the judge, when it comes to drugs, DeAngelo Mitchell is a repeat offender.

Scott Miscoff, an attorney not associated with this case, said Mitchell's drug history may be why the judge made the cocaine charge higher than the involuntary manslaughter charge.

The attorney said the judge probably viewed Mitchell as a danger to the community and a flight risk.

"He was concerned based on his prior drug offenses, based on the fact he had a pending charge and he was on probation, he felt a higher bond on the drug charge was the appropriate thing to do," Biscoff, attorney with Savage and Savage, said.

Police charged Mitchell on November 30 with trafficking cocaine, but they couldn't charge him with involuntary manslaughter until the toxicology report came back. That report confirmed Wayne Mitchell died of cocaine poisoning.

Mitchell's next court date is scheduled for March 2.

Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.

