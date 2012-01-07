22-year-old CofC student found dead in dorm room

The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old College of Charleston student who was found dead in his dorm room Saturday morning.

The coroner's identified the student as Thomas Newbern from North Carolina. Authorities say his death is not suspicious and he may have died of natural causes.

Newbern was found around 8 a.m. in his George Street Apartment after campus security did a welfare check on him.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says they plan to do an autopsy on Sunday.

