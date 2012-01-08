Mayor Riley, council members sworn into office

The inauguration and swearing-in of Mayor Joseph P. Riley and the six elected council members of the city of Charleston was held on Monday.

The ceremony took place in front of City Hall at Broad and Meeting Streets.

Riley easily defeated four opponents in the November election that centered largely on the controversy over the city's expanded cruise ship industry.

During the campaign, Riley likened the debate to other controversies the city has dealt over the decades, including the Charleston Place development in the 1980s that helped spark the transformation of the city's business district.

Now Riley deems this term his final and he said there is still work to be done starting with the economy.

"We will do this by growing manufacturing jobs on the strong base of Boeing. Seeking to attract other world class companies to our community. We will do this by not resting until our harbors deepened to 50 feet which will allow our port to increasingly create jobs," said Riley.

Riley said city infrastructure will also be a key piece to making the city greater.

"I-526 must be completed and now," said Riley.

