Cops: Shots fired during robbery at downtown grocery store

Charleston police are searching for a man they say robbed a downtown Charleston grocery store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police say an armed man walked into Two Brothers on Wentworth Street around 8:30 p.m. The suspect demanded money and then took off, firing several gun shots as he departed.

No one was hurt and officers are still looking for the man responsible.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6'0" to 6'2" and was wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap.

