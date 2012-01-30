Authorities identify man who died aboard Carnival Fantasy

Royal Bahamas police have identified the 26-year-old man who fell to his death Friday aboard the Carnival Cruise Lines Fantasy ship. The victim has been identified as Walter Bouknight of Batesburg-Leesville.

Carnival officials say Bouknight fell from one of the upper levels of the Fantasy while in port in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday. The passengers of the Carnival Fantasy returned to port in Charleston on schedule Monday after the death occurred on board.

Carnival Cruise Lines said those passengers were refunded for the government taxes and fees for the missed port of call. The cruise line is not releasing any more information about how he died.

Monday morning, hundreds of travelers prepared to get onboard the Carnival Fantasy for what they hope will be the vacation of a lifetime.

"We've been looking forward to this for two months and we're going, we drove all they way from Michigan, eight of us and we're still going," said Carnival customer Brian Cassiday.

Amidst morning arrivals, new passengers became aware of the tragedy that took place on board this past weekend. Boarding passengers said that it was sad but it wont stop their planned vacation.

"Absolutely not. Bad things happen everyday, planes wreck, cars crash. I still ride in planes. I still ride in cars. I'm good," said Paige Reeves.

The incident caused the previous passengers to lose a day at a scheduled port. One reason why travel agencies recommend travel insurance.

"One thing that most people don't consider is a travel delay or a trip interruption. Often we do think of weather, but we don't think of the other people on our cruise. If that cruise ship had to return a day earlier, then the general passengers would have lost one of their vacation days," said AAA spokesperson Lori Jo Simmons.

Simmons said if those passengers had travelers insurance they are able to file a claim for their lost day of travel. Travelers insurance can cost anywhere from 20 to 30 percent of the trip per passenger.

"It depends on the amount of trip is what a lot of people consider. More of our elder travelers they consider medical coverage which is a wise thing. However we try to educate all families," said Simmons.

