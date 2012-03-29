What to eat before you head to the Cooper River Bridge Run

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - For Terri Haynes there is no time like the present to participate in the Cooper River Bridge Run.
"First time for everything. I've been exercising a lot," said Haynes.
Haynes will be a walking the Ravenel Bridge with support from her brother. She said it's taken a couple months to get ready.
"I've been trying to get some cardio in at least four days out the week and trying to lift some weights also as well," said Haynes.
Walkers and runners should both be getting a good stretch in before the race.
"Make sure that you are getting a good stretch before and after the exercises that will really allow yourself to be limber and agile through the whole entire race," said Trainer Thaxton Armbruster.
He said simple stretches like toe touches and runners motions can help. Armbruster said what you put into your body can also make a difference in your race experience.
"The day before the race you want to have a heavy starch like a pasta or something like that. Don't overload it. Don't make yourself sick but, eat more than you would normally do. Taking in things like broccoli, asparagus helps. Eating really clean is what's important," said Armbruster.
What's on your feet can also make the journey across the river much easier.
"Your feet need to be able to have oxygen. The more that you sweat the more your feet are going to hurt. So you need to keep that moisture from happening and be nice and dry," said Armbruster.
