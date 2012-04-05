American Idol's Testone moves on as fans host watch party on IOP

Charleston's American Idol contestant Elise Testone is safe for another week after being in the bottom two.

"I'm thrilled. I'm absolutely thrilled. She deserves to keep going," said Testone's boss at Music Unlimited, Chris Holly.

Anxious fans waited and watched at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms as Wednesday's review of Testone's 80's night performance was replayed. Elise sang "I Wanna know what love is." One of the judges called it pitchy. Another judge said it just not the right song.

Holly watched the results show and he's confident she will be back on top next week.

"It probably wasn't the right song choice, it's a song that she's not that familiar with so it's a little tough to sing something that you're not used to," Holly said.

Elise's students went to last weeks live show in Los Angeles to watch her onstage. They came back with a better understanding of the pressure all of the idols are under.

"I feel for her, its so scary and she must be so intimidated every week, but she seems to rock it out," said Testone's student Mary Williams.

Elise is now a top seven finalist.

"We need Charleston, South Carolina, everybody to get behind it and keep voting for her. To keep her in this competition," Holly said.

