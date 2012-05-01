Rep. Clyburn: Act as if Voter ID law is already in place

Voters in South Carolina are still lining up to ask questions about the new state voter ID law.

About 100 people showed up to a town hall meeting, where organizers hope to dispel myths about the law. The voter ID law passed by the state legislature requires voters to bring a government issued ID to the polls. The US justice department rejected the law and now a decision must be made by the federal court system.

"We have no idea what the court is going to do we understand whatever it is it might not be before September 13th," said 6th congressional district representative Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn is traveling the state and the country to talk about the voter ID laws he said discourages people from voting. He's asking South Carolinians to be prepared for any outcome.

"Just act as if the law is in place though we know it is not in place yet. Because if the court were to rule in September, we may not have time to address the issues in the law," said Clyburn.

Susan Dunn is the ACLU legal director for South Carolina. Dunn said if voters have the resources to get a state ID it can't hurt to get one. She said right now voters need to cover the essentials.

"Make sure they are registered, make sure they got the right address basic stuff, making sure those things are in place, that's critical no matter what. No matter what the rest of these things fall in place," said Dunn.

