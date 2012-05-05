Search called off for missing boaters

The Coast Guard has suspended it's search on Saturday night for possible missing boaters 65 miles east of Charleston.

At 3:30 on Friday afternoon, someone called the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Watchstanders reporting an adult life jacket along with a child's life jacket floating in the water. They also took in a radio call for help about 65 miles east of the coast.

On Saturday, Coast Guard rescue crews spent the day searching for the possible missing boaters but didn't find any other signs of distress.

All search efforts have been called off pending further developments in the case.