Quantcast

Lisa Weismann - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lisa Weismann

News Anchor and Reporter

Professional Experience:
WICU/WSEE; Erie, Pennsylvania - News Reporter/Anchor

News Philosophy:
Being entrusted with the public's confidence is an immense undertaking. Journalists must always remain thoughtful and responsible.

Education:
Penn State University - Journalism

Hometown:
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Family:
My parents live in Pittsburgh. I have three sisters (all in finance!) spread throughout the Northeast.

Hobbies & Interests:
I enjoy spending time with family and friends, running and volunteering with the Junior League of Charleston, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Crimestoppers.

Favorite Books:
Any book by Dan Brown or The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. 

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
From the beaches to the buildings, I love the beautiful cityscape (and the history behind it all!). You also can't beat making your home in a place that's so attractive to family and friends -- that means more visits from home!

Most Interesting Assignment:
I had the chance to report from the Winds of Fortune, a Shem Creek shrimp boat. Between feeling seasick, handling live shrimp, and getting pooped on by the birds circling overhead, it was the most exhausting day at work!

Contact:
Email Lisa
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter

Powered by Frankly