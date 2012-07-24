Lisa Weismann

News Anchor and Reporter



Professional Experience:

WICU/WSEE; Erie, Pennsylvania - News Reporter/Anchor



News Philosophy:

Being entrusted with the public's confidence is an immense undertaking. Journalists must always remain thoughtful and responsible.



Education:

Penn State University - Journalism



Hometown:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Family:

My parents live in Pittsburgh. I have three sisters (all in finance!) spread throughout the Northeast.



Hobbies & Interests:

I enjoy spending time with family and friends, running and volunteering with the Junior League of Charleston, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Crimestoppers.

Favorite Books:

Any book by Dan Brown or The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

From the beaches to the buildings, I love the beautiful cityscape (and the history behind it all!). You also can't beat making your home in a place that's so attractive to family and friends -- that means more visits from home!

Most Interesting Assignment:

I had the chance to report from the Winds of Fortune, a Shem Creek shrimp boat. Between feeling seasick, handling live shrimp, and getting pooped on by the birds circling overhead, it was the most exhausting day at work!

Contact:

Email Lisa

Like on Facebook

Follow on Twitter