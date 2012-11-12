Kyle Jordan

Morning Anchor and 5 Around Town



Professional experience:

2012-present WCSC

2006-2012 WINK-Fort Myers, FL

2001-2006, KDRV-Medford, OR



Awards:

Multiple Ap, SPJ awards for anchoring and reporting in Oregon and Florida, created an Emmy nominated series highlighting local places of interest.



News philosophy:

Keep the folks in this community connected with what's happening in their backyard



Education:

BA Journalism, University of Georgia

BA History, Samford University



Hometown:

Thomasville, GA



Family:

Met and married my sweetheart, Whitney here in Charleston. We love getting to know the city we now call home. Our small family also includes a cat, which I'm learning to love too. My parents still live in Thomasville, GA. My brother, his wife, and my nephew live in Birmingham, AL.



Hobbies/Interests/Community Involvement:

Spending time with friends, golfing, exploring the Lowcountry, volunteering



Favorite books:

"Friday Night Lights," Buzz Bissinger, "Into the Wild," Jon Krakauer



Likes best about the Lowcountry:

I'm a history buff and this is a great area to explore. It's also great for the southern hospitality, and the food. Coming from Florida, I'm also a big fan of the weather too.



Most interesting assignment:

I spent a week on the road in Pensacola, Florida, covering the first waves of oil coming on Florida shores after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.



Most interesting interview:

I did an exclusive interview in Florida with a former city manager and his porn star wife. He was fired because of his wife's occupation.

Contact:

Email Kyle

Like on Facebook

Follow on Twitter