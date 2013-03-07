Live 5 Closed Captioning

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning issues, email closedcaptioning@live5news.com. You can also call 843-402-5650 or send a fax to 843-402-5579.
To submit a closed captioning complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call (listed above), you may write to:
Dan Cates
VP/General Manager
WCSC-TV
2126 Charlie Hall Blvd.
Charleston, SC 29414
Telephone: 843-402-5577 or Fax: 843-402-5579
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.
Authorities are searching for a missing woman in North Charleston.More >>
Authorities are searching for a missing woman in North Charleston.More >>
Charleston City Council voted unanimously in favor for an amended moratorium on James Island.More >>
Charleston City Council voted unanimously in favor for an amended moratorium on James Island.More >>
Some Goose Creek parents were worried about how they’d get their elementary-aged children to school this year after realizing school bus service to their neighborhood was initially canceled.More >>
Some Goose Creek parents were worried about how they’d get their elementary-aged children to school this year after realizing school bus service to their neighborhood was initially canceled.More >>
College of Charleston is starting the school year with a new way to combat sexual misconduct on campus.More >>
College of Charleston is starting the school year with a new way to combat sexual misconduct on campus.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a 71-year-old man died in an early-morning shooting in North Charleston Monday.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a 71-year-old man died in an early-morning shooting in North Charleston Monday.More >>