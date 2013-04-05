Guidelines for station tours

WCSC is happy to accommodate tour groups. Here are some of the guidelines:

When: Tours take place at WCSC, Monday - Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (groups must have completed their tour by 12:30 p.m.). Tours last approximately 30 minutes. Tours must be requested at least 2 weeks in advance.

Who may participate: Tours are for individuals 16 years of age and older only who are interested in broadcast journalism (i.e. studying journalism or communications). If tour groups include teens 16-17 years of age, there is a required 1 adult per 5 student ratio. Tour group sizes: Tours must be limited to groups between 6 people and 20 people. We cannot accommodate groups larger than 20.

What will we see: During a station tour, participants will have the opportunity to see the WCSC studio, newsroom, control room and master control areas.

Fine Print: Cameras are allowed, but not all WCSC News talent is "camera ready" at all times. Permission would have to be granted by the individual talent before a picture could be taken. There is no food or drink allowed during the tour.

To request a station tour - email Jeff Winget at jwinget@live5news.com.

