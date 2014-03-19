Simon Ndirangu wins 2013 Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Simon Ndirangu has won the 36th annual Cooper River Bridge Run. Ndirangu's time was 28:05 and he also won the run in 2010.
The women's winner at 32:17 was Hiwott Awalaw. Michael Banks was the Marcus Newberry Award winner finishing at 30:14.
The first place finisher in the wheelchair division was Alex Dupont from Quebec, Canada.
The run started on time at 8 a.m. even though there were runners at the North Charleston Coliseum waiting to be picked up.
Earlier in the morning, shuttle buses made their rounds in the Lowcountry, picking up runners and walkers. The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge closed to traffic and reopened a little before 11 a.m.
This year, three more shuttle pick-up locations in Daniel Island, North Charleston, and Mt. Pleasant have been added in an attempt to avoid problems which caused a delayed start last year.
As for conditions, the temperature at race time will be just under 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but with wind chill factored in it will feel closer to 45 degrees. It is expected to be one of the coolest starts for the Bridge Run in years.
38 international runners representing nine countries competed in this year's run. Last year's men's champion, Ethiopian-born Solomon Deksisa, is not in this year's race. Neither is last year's female champ: American Janet Cherobon-Baucom.
Seventeen wheelchair racers, including a husband and wife, competed this year, representing three countries.
