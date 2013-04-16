Boston incident prompts increase in security for Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooper River Bridge Run organizers say they will be stepping up security measures for the run next year in response to explosions that happened at the Boston Marathon on Monday.
On Tuesday, Julian Smith, executive director of the Cooper River Bridge Run, announced that the organization will be expanding security for the 37th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run which is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2014.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the runners, families, the city of Boston and everyone affected by the tragedy yesterday," Smith said."It's a sad day for all of us."
According to officials, the bridge run has been actively engaged in heightened security measures for more than 12 years.
"We want to assure everyone that we have, and will continue, to focus on preventative measures to keep our participants safe," Smith said. "Safety is our top priority. We will be reviewing our security measures to ensure that we have the very best possible plan in place and will make any necessary enhancements."
A press release by organizers state that in the wake of the Boston Marathon, the topic of security and precautionary planning has been added to the top of the agenda for the upcoming CRBR retreat scheduled for June.
"We work together with the police departments in Mount Pleasant and Charleston as well as appropriate County, State and Federal authorities each year to ensure our streets, event venues, waterways and our bridge is safe and will continue to do so," said Smith.
