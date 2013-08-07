Emergency crews locate missing swimmer off Isle of Palms

Quantcast

Charleston County Rescue officials say emergency crews have located a swimmer who was reported missing Wednesday evening off the waters of the Isle of Palms.

According to officials, the swimmer was found safe and sound, and was being reunited with his family.

Charleston County Rescue, Isle of Palms Fire Department, Dewees Island Fire Department and the Coast Guard are all responded.

