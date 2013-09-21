Quantcast

Southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge closed because of potential j - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge closed because of potential jumper

The southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed because of a potential jumper, according to Charleston County Dispatch. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No word on when the lanes are expected to reopen.
Powered by Frankly