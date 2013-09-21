Southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge closed because of potential j - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
HOME
Slideshows
Video
Live 5 Contests
Gas Prices
Lowcountry School News
South Carolina Jobs
Say What?
Check This Out!
Caught on Camera
Most Wanted
Walter Scott Shooting
The Charleston 9
The Emanuel 9
Tracking the Tropics
NEWS
Tri-County News
SC News Now
Colleton County News
Beaufort County News
Campaign 2017
5 On Your Side
Live 5 Investigates
Lowcountry School News
Local Crime News
Good News
Walter Scott Shooting
The Emanuel 9
The Charleston 9
National News
International
Weather
Live 5 Future Tracker
Live Super Doppler MAX
Interactive Radar
First Alert Hurricane Center
Live 5 Weather SkyCams
Radar & Satellite Center
10-Day Forecast
Alerts
National Weather
SPORTS
Hoops Frenzy 2017
Friday Night Lights
NFL
USC
Clemson
CSU
SC State
The Citadel
CofC
Riverdogs
Battery
Stingrays
NCAA tournament
Volvo Car Open
Video
Watch Live 5 News
Traffic
Traffic News
Gas Prices
SCDOT Traffic Cameras
Live 5 Weather SkyCams
Around Town
Cooper River Bridge Run
James Island Connector Run
Charleston Fashion Week
Entertainment news
Health
Health Stories
Closing The Gap
Health Tips
National healthcare debate
Zika virus
What's On
TV Schedule
Live 5 WCSC
Bounce Charleston
Grit
Watch CBS Shows
Watch Live National News
Fix It and Finish It
Flip My Food
FABLife
About Us
Live 5 Staff
Live 5 apps
Take a Stand
TV Schedule
Submit a News Tip
Watch CBS Shows
Live 5 Closed Captioning
Live 5 Job Openings
Live 5 EEO Information
Station Tour Guidelines
Advertising Info
Southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge closed because of potential jumper
2013-09-21T10:26:47Z
2013-09-21T10:26:47Z
The southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed because of a potential jumper, according to Charleston County Dispatch. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
No word on when the lanes are expected to reopen.
Can't Find Something?
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
FCC Public File
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
Texas News Now
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.