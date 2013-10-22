Officials: IOP Connector widening to be completed by Memorial Day

Construction to widen a stretch of the Isle of Palms Connector will begin in November. The expected completion date for the $2.4 million improvement project is Memorial Day weekend.

The construction will add two thru lanes in each direction between Highway 17 and Seaside Farms at Riviera Drive. It will also include turning lanes at certain intersections including Rifle Range Road near the Sweetgrass Neighborhood.

"The county moved it up in their progression," explains Isle of Palms Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Buckhannon. They saw the need and with our due diligence trying to push them forward to get the project done, definitely there is a need."

J.R. Nelson is a board member with the Sweetgrass Homeowner's Association. He says he understands that safety is an issue, but Nelson says widening the connector will do nothing for traffic going onto the Isle of Palms.

"That's where everybody is heading, and that's where you are going to get your bottleneck, and it's going to back-up over the bridge like it normally does except now we're going to have two lanes of traffic out there."

Nelson says homeowners along the connector are worried about their property values.

"Sweetgrass Homeowners Association was concerned about was the noise level that we currently have and widening the project is going to add to that noise."

Nelson says they are working on building a ten-foot fence along the connector to reduce some of the noise pollution. He says that will cost the homeowner's association between $50,000 and $75,000.