Hundreds of gift cards given away at Star Gospel Mission

Hundreds of $50 food gift cards were given away Monday morning.

The folks at the Star Gospel Mission gave away hundreds of $50 Bilo gift cards to make this holiday season a little easier for those in need.

"So what we're doing really is fulfilling the mission statement of the mission, which is transforming hearts and lives through Jesus Christ," said Rev. William Christian with Star Gospel Mission. "That's what we do. That 's what we do best."

Rev. Christian estimates about 700 to 800 people were at the mission on Monday waiting for the gift cards.

The mission also helps with utilities, rent payments and emergency medical bills.

The gift cards are funded by community donations to the Good Cheer fund.

All recipients had to be 30 years old or older, have a valid ID and a Social Security card.

