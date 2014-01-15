Suspect wanted for fleeing police, endangering child arrested

North Charleston police have arrested a man who reportedly wrecked his car after fleeing from police with a child in his back seat earlier this year.

Tor Akil Gregory, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with failure to stop and child endangerment.

Charleston police say Gregory was spotted trespassing in the area of 1000 King Street on January 3. The suspect was parked in front of a building with a child in the back seat of his car.

When confronted by police, an incident report states Gregory fled despite calls from two officers and the child's mother to not leave with the child in the car.

An incident report states Gregory was later spotted by North Charleston police driving in the area of I-26 and Dorchester Road around 11:13 a.m. When officers attempted to stop Gregory, he took off, leading police on a chase.

The offender allegedly wrecked his white Lincoln SUV at the off ramp onto Cosgrove Rd with the child inside, and was able to escape on foot. The child was taken to MUSC in stable condition.

On Monday, North Charleston police received a tip that Gregory was at a house in the 5600 block of Read Street. Authorities located the suspect at the home, where he was arrested without incident.

Gregory is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

