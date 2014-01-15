USS Yorktown will get first paint job in 20 years

The USS Yorktown is expected to get a much needed face-lift after years of hard wear.

Patriot's Point personnel will paint the starboard side of the ship over a span of eight-months for the first time since the mid-1990s.

The $190,000 project will need around 500 gallons of paint and is said to be funded by admissions, gift shop sales, and events at Patriots Point. Officials at the Naval and Maritime Museum say they do not receive appropriated funding for operations.

Patriots Point will ask for funds from the Patriots Point Development Authority board to paint the port side of the ship in the next fiscal year.

Operations Director Bob Howard says they're doing the job as efficiently as they can. While they would like to clean the USS Yorktown to bare metal and apply a new coating system, they don't have the over $3 million to do so.

"We chose an alternative that would help preserve the metal and make the ship look better for a few years while we identify the funding needed for the long-term solution," says Howard.

The operations personnel will lightly remove flaking paint and scale, without sanding or grinding, before applying a primer and top-coat to the steel.

"She will shine when our guys are finished," says Howard.