Students competing to advance to Lowcountry's Spellbound

Fifth through eighth grade students across the Lowcountry are competing in district spelling bees to advance to the Lowcountry's Spellbound.

Dorchester School District Two's annual spelling bee started today at 10 a.m at Summerville High School, and the Charleston County School Department's spelling bee will be held on Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the CCSD District Office, 75 Calhoun Street.

The CCSD District spelling bee will include 49 students from 35 elementary schools and 24 middle schools across the county.

