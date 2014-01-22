Hilton Head man arrested for forgery, shoplifting, & attempted burglary

A Hilton Head man has been arrested on forgery, shoplifting and attempted burglary charges.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old William Morriszie Fuller forged three checks he reportedly stole from an acquaintance's home.

Authorities say the checks added up to over $1,500 in stolen funds from the victim's bank account.

According to investigators, Fuller was also identified shoplifting $269 worth of cigarettes in video surveillance footage from a CVS Pharmacy on Jan. 12.

The sheriff's office says he was captured on video surveillance again just two days later when he attempted to burglarize H&H Auto at 35 Hunter Rd.

Authorities say Fuller told deputies his name was "Larry Fuller," and that he was going to meet friends at the Hampton Inn. Deputies recognized him, noting that he was heading in the opposite direction of where he said he was going.

When arrested, Fuller was reportedly in possession of a ladies' coach-brand purse and pieces of identification that did not belong to him. Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the items were illegitimately obtained.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Sgt. L. Albertin at 843-255-3413 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

