Beaufort County investigators charge man with fatal shooting

Investigators at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office have charged a 21-year-old man suspected in a shooting that killed a Seabrook man.

Quinton Darnel Delaney, Jr. has been charged with murder in the Jan. 18 shooting death of 27-year old Tyrice Washington.

Delaney was served with a warrant for murder on Wednesday at the Beaufort County Detention Center after getting arrested at a traffic stop the night of the shooting.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Delaney and Washington were drinking in a parked vehicle in the area of 96 Delaney Cir at 10 p.m.

Both men were reportedly handling fire arms when a disagreement escalated into Delaney shooting Washington, an incident report states.

The sheriff's office believes Delaney drove around for a while before leaving Washington at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital emergency room. Hospital staff tried to give aid, but Washington was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop on Delaney in the area of Walgreens on Palmetto St., minutes after he dropped Washington off at the hospital.

Delaney was arrested and at that time charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, unlawful possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number and speeding.

Anyone with more information regarding the shooting death of Tyrice Washington is asked to contact SSgt J. Fraser at (843) 255-3416, Cpl J. Malphrus at (843) 255-3426 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.

