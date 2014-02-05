Telephone lines fixed at Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

Officials at the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office say their incoming telephone lines are once again working after being down for over 24 hours.



The sheriff's office began experiencing issues with their incoming telephone lines Wednesday morning. During that time, the public was asked to call the 911 Communication Center in the event of any emergencies.



Deputies sent a release Thursday around 3:30 p.m. to say the lines are back up and running.



