Deputies: Boy, 14, charged in Walterboro shooting

Colleton County deputies say a 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a residence in Walterboro Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of Acorn Road on February 4 at 4:45 p.m. when a woman claimed someone was shooting out the windows of her home.

An incident report states a juvenile gang is believed to be responsible for the incident, and two arrests have been made.

Deputies say there were four occupants inside the home during the incident, but no medical treatment was needed.

