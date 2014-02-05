Cops: Man attempted to shoplift $500 in items from Walmart, arrested

Charleston police say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after trying to shoplift nearly $500 worth of merchandise from the Folly Road Walmart back in December.

Darren Collins of North Charleston was arrested Tuesday and charged with property crime enhancement. His bond has been set at $10,000.

An incident report states a Walmart loss prevention officer spotted two suspects pass all points of purchase without paying for their cart full of merchandise just before 8 p.m. on December 10. A woman was also seen exiting the store after the offenders.

Officials say the officer alerted the store's assistant manager and they pursued the men into the parking lot. One of the suspects fled to a nearby vehicle while the other ran toward Folly Rd., leaving the shopping cart behind.

Police say the suspects attempted to get away with $484.93 worth of merchandise. All items were recovered except for a $54.33 jacket.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the vehicle was found to be owned by Collins, who fit the description of one of the suspects.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.